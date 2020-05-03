Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family



GIBBONS - John William Gibbons, 84, Godfrey, died on Friday, May 1 in his home in the presence of his loving family. He was born on November 18, 1935, in Alton. A carcade visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Monday, April 4, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Services will be private with Father Steve Janowski and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hayner Public Library Genealogy Division. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store