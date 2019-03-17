John Edward Woodside John Woodside, 89, of Cahokia, Ill. passed away on March 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving and caring family. John Edward was born on April 2, 1929 in Perry County, IL, to Samuel H. and Anna Mariah (Heinike) Woodside. He married the love of his life, Betty Delores Woodside (nee Kirkpatrick) on April 7, 1951. Together they raised their family in Cahokia where he formed many life-long friendships. John was a strong and loving father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Earlier in life he was actively involved in the Republican Party and, being a US Army Veteran, it was only appropriate that he became an active member of the Cahokia American Legion serving as Post Commander a few times. He retired from General Motors after 30 years working as a Supervisor/Foreman. He was an avid lover of all animals and found pleasure in caring for the many different types of pets his family had during his lifetime. His family and friends were lucky and blessed to have had him in their lives. John was preceded in death by his parents Samuel H. and Anna Mariah (Heinike) Woodside, his lovely wife Betty Delores Woodside (nee Kirkpatrick); five brothers, Millard Woodside, Clyde Woodside, Irl Woodside, Wilmer "Bill" Woodside and Dale Woodside; five sisters, Gertrude Birchler, Theo Woodside, June Vuichard, Charlotte Fritz and Cleo O'Brien and three grandsons David Woodside, Trent Woodside and Travis Woodside. Surviving are his children, Antoinette "Toni" (David) Chapman of The Villages, Fl., John "Woody" (Kay) Woodside Jr. of Charleston, SC, Denise (Edward) Herderhorst of Cahokia, IL, Michele (John) Fink of New Douglas, IL and Kevin (Aimee) Woodside of Shiloh, IL; grandchildren Dallas Ackley of Orlando, FL, Tammy Taylor of Charleston, SC, John Bach of The Villages, FL, Aaron (Jenna) Woodside of Kirkwood, MO, Sara (Bryce) Law of Fenton, MO, Antoinette Woodside of Aurora, CO, Adam Fink of Ann Arbor, MI, Joshua Fink of Ann Arbor, MI and Bella Geda of Shiloh, IL; great-grandchildren, Nautia Taylor, Kaden Taylor, Christian Edwards, Connor Bach, Madison Bach, Sophia Fink, Braxton Law, Amelia Woodside, Eleanor Woodside and Braelynn Law; sisters Eris Ogilvie and Joan Birchler. Other survivors include numerous nephews, nieces and dear friends. Dad, after you cross over the bridge and come to the clearing at the end of the path you will meet with the loved ones that have taken the journey before you. We will miss you dearly, Father, but shall take comfort in the knowledge that one day we will be reunited and once again will be in you and Mom's loving presence. Memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice of Fairview Heights, Ill. Visitation: Monday March 18, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be on Tuesday at 10:30 am at Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery



