Johnnie Rodgers Mr. Johnnie Rodgers Jr, age 72, resident of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of East St Louis, Illinois was born March 4, 1948 in Isola, Mississippi to the late Johnnie Rodgers Sr and the late Margaree Holmes Rodgers. He died June 9, 2020 at Southern Arizona VA hospital. He was the oldest of four children. Johnnie was a kind and loving brother and son. Johnnie attended Garrison and Alta Sita Elementary School, Clark Junior High School, and graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School in 1966. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He retired from the military after over 20 years of service to our country. Some of his duty stations were Wethersfield AFB, Essex England; Upper Heyford AFB Oxfordshire, England; Vandenberg AFB Lompoc, CA; Lakenhealth AFB Suffolk, England; Scott AFB, Belleville, Illinois and finally Davis- Monthan AFB, Tucson, AZ. Johnnie was united in holy matrimony to Roslyn on March 9, 1974 in London, England and they have three children. Johnnie was an avid basketball and football fan. He coached basketball and football on the base. After he retired, he coached basketball and football at Cholla and Palo Verde High School. His favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys and basketball team was the Lakers. He leaves to cherish his memory Roslyn, Rodney (Janisa)-son of Tucson, AZ; Jerome-son of Desoto, TX; Teressa-daughter of Desoto, TX. One sister, Katherine Owens of Swansea, IL; two brothers, Sammie Rodgers and Larry Rodgers of E. St. Louis, IL; one uncle, George (Bessie) Holmes, Jr. of Moreno Valley, CA; three aunts, Vera Denton of Inverness, MS; Betty (James) Malone and Machelle (Cornelius) Spears of Chicago, IL; Nieces- Monica; Tanya; Larressa; Kiota; Kylie; Tiffany and Kamara. Grandchildren-Brittany; Rodney Jr; Zion; Jaden and Anthony and a host of other relatives and friends. Johnnie's family will have a private memorial for him.



