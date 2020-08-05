Johnny Kinder Johnny Darrel Kinder, age 65, of Greenwood, formerly of East Carondelet, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born on Sunday, January 9, 1955 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Cletus Kinder and Edna DeRossett, both of whom precede him in death. He graduated from Cahokia High School in Illinois with the class of 1973, and served his country in the United States Army 82nd Airborne. Johnny was a free spirit who liked travelling, loved computers and technology, and never met a stranger. He will be missed very much by his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter: Rechelle (Steve) Huck of Greenwood; son: Caleb Kinder of Columbia, Illinois; grandchildren: Anthony Dill, Ryan Huck, Mackenzie Dill, Alek Kinder; great-grandchildren: Gabriel Dill, Kali Dill, Audrey Huck;brothers: Darrel (Kerstin) Kinder of Germany, Doug Kinder of Dallas, Texas, and Paul Kinder of East Carondelet, Illinois; as well as his cat and constant travel companion:Farley. He is also preceded in death by a brother: Mark Kinder; and stepfather: Frances "Fritz" DeRossett. Please contact Rechelle for celebration of life information. Arrangements are in the care of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.



