1/1
Johnny Kinder
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Kinder Johnny Darrel Kinder, age 65, of Greenwood, formerly of East Carondelet, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born on Sunday, January 9, 1955 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Cletus Kinder and Edna DeRossett, both of whom precede him in death. He graduated from Cahokia High School in Illinois with the class of 1973, and served his country in the United States Army 82nd Airborne. Johnny was a free spirit who liked travelling, loved computers and technology, and never met a stranger. He will be missed very much by his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter: Rechelle (Steve) Huck of Greenwood; son: Caleb Kinder of Columbia, Illinois; grandchildren: Anthony Dill, Ryan Huck, Mackenzie Dill, Alek Kinder; great-grandchildren: Gabriel Dill, Kali Dill, Audrey Huck;brothers: Darrel (Kerstin) Kinder of Germany, Doug Kinder of Dallas, Texas, and Paul Kinder of East Carondelet, Illinois; as well as his cat and constant travel companion:Farley. He is also preceded in death by a brother: Mark Kinder; and stepfather: Frances "Fritz" DeRossett. Please contact Rechelle for celebration of life information. Arrangements are in the care of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 527-4871
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved