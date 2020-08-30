1/
Johnny Lee Pellazari
Johnny Lee Pellazari Johnny Lee Pellazari, 76, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. He was born on May 1, 1944 in Granite City, IL to John Otto Pellazari and Alpha nee: Kohenskey Climer. Johnny married Ann McClure in Edwardsville, IL on April 24, 1961. The loving husband and father retired from Chaney Fence Company and was a laborer for the teamsters. He was a member of Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City, IL. Johnny was a member of the Bushpilots Motorcycle Club and Teamsters Local 42. His interests include fishing, hunting, gun collecting and motorcycle riding. Besides his wife, Johnny is survived by 2 daughters: Judi (Scott) Jenkins of Granite City, IL and Lisa (Eric Gray) Pellazari of Granite City, IL; a son, Darrell (Missy) Pellazari of Granite City, IL; 13 grandchildren: Jason Wayne Pellazari, Johnny Lee Pellazari III, Joshua Robert Pellazari, Jacob Allen Pellazari, Joseph Paul Pellazari, Robert Charles Gerber, Crystal Ann Parker, Adam Scott Jenkins, Emily Kay Jenkins, Rachel Ann Bigham, Lynzi Mae Warren, McKenzi Katherine Stamboldjiev and Peyton Rachellel Stamboldjiev; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. Also surviving are Michael Robert Baker and Keith Wayne Smick, who were like step children to Johnny; 3 brothers: Eugene (Pat) Martin of Granite City, IL, Marvin (Marsha) Pellazari of Granite City, IL and Mark (Katie) Pellazari of Granite City, IL and a sister, Glenda (Fred) Cohen of Granite City, IL. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents; 3 sons: Johnny Lee Pellazari II, Ricky Lee Pellazari and Thomas Eugene Pellazari and 5 sisters: Louise McClanahand, Shirley Turner, Jerry Nelson, Judy Perryman and Iona Holman. Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Services are private. Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
