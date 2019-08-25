|
Johnny Moore Johnny C.C. Moore 48 of Granite City passed August 21, 2019 11:20am at his residence. Born February 18, 1971 in Granite City. Son of Leslie G. Moore (deceased) and Wanda M. Buckingham Moore of Granite City. Also survived by daughters Sarah Moore, Rebecca Moore, and Rachel Moore of Granite City Sisters Tammy (Steve) Williams of Mitchel and Darlena (Randy) Adler of St. Charles, Mo. Brother's Glenn Moore and Terry (Nathalee) Moore of Granite City. Many nieces and nephews. Graphic Designer at Universal Corp in St. Louis for many years. Service: Visitation will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 1-5 pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, IL. Funeral will be held on Monday August 26, 2019 11 am Johnson Road General Baptist Church Granite City, IL. There will be visitation 1 hour before service at church Rev. Larry Blankley officiating THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019