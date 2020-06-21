Jon G. Carlson Jon G. Carlson, 76, of Maryville, Illinois, passed away at 10:43 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. He was born June 25, 1943, in Wakefield, Michigan, a son of the late John E. "Jack" and Irene A. (Ericson) Carlson. He grew up with two brothers, Curt and Peter Carlson. Mr. Carlson met the love of his life as teenagers at Belleville Township High School and married Jane F. McCann on June 17, 1965, in Belleville. Mr. Carlson graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign and received his Bachelor of Arts in 1965 and his Juris Doctorate in 1967. Mr. Carlson was a respected attorney who served many people during 52 years of practicing law. He was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1967 and in Missouri in 1990. He tried more than 200 injury and death cases in state and federal courts in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Colorado and Texas. He was the 1987-1988 president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association. He was also a member of the Illinois Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the American Association of Justice, the Missouri Trial Lawyers Association, the Trial Lawyers for Public Justice, and the Madison County Bar Association. Mr. Carlson, along with his son, Eric, was lead counsel in the cases of Best v. Taylor Machine Works, Inc. and Isbell v. Union Pacific Railroad Co., which successfully challenged the Illinois Tort Reform Act of 1995. As a result of the work performed in Best, he was recognized as a finalist for 1998 trial lawyer of the year by the Trial Lawyers for Public Justice. In 2004, Mr. Carlson was awarded the Leonard M. Ring Lifetime Achievement Award by the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association. Jon was an avid reader throughout his life, enjoyed flying as a pilot and sailing, and was captain on his houseboat, "The Yellow Dog." He had a special love for all animals. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, Jane, of 55 years, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Tammy Carlson of Edwardsville; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Jeff Johnston of Kansas City, Missouri, and Susan and Michael Pizziferro of Edwardsville; nine grandchildren, Sara, Abby and Emily Grimes; Annabeth, Kyle and Grace Carlson; and Jack, Alec and Isabella Pizziferro; a brother, Peter Carlson of Washington; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Curt Carlson. Jon Carlson deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with Reverend Joy Myers officiating. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.