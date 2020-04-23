Jon Null
Jon Null Jon H. Null Sr. 76 of Granite City passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jon was born on December 23, 1943 in Granite City; he is the son of the late William Earl Null II and Evelyn Faye (Harper) Null-Durant. Jon had worked for the Granite City Park District for 20 years and retired as maintenance supervisor. Jon was a well known outdoorsman who enjoyed his days of fishing and hunting and an occasional good round of golf. His greatest love was spending time with his family and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together. Jon is survived by and will be missed by his wife of 57 years; Elinor L. (Begemann) Null; his children, Alicia Null and companion Chip Apponey of Granite City, Jon H. and Melinda Null Jr. of Maryville; grandchildren, Eric and Katie Whitehead, Jason Whitehead, Ryan Null, Gavin Null, Caroline Null; great-grandchildren, Christian Whitehead and Easton Whitehead; brothers, William Earl Null III and Robert Lee Null and many nieces, nephews and many other close family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Jon was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Aiden Whitehead. Although Jon deserves a beautiful life celebration, during these trying times there will be a private family gathering on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10:30 until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to Calvary life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020.
