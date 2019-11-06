Home

Serenity Memorial Chapel - Belleville
3416 W. Main St.
Belleville, IL 62226
618-233-6000
Wake
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Jonathan Pride


1954 - 2019
Jonathan Pride Obituary
Jonathan Pride Jonathan Pride age 64 went home to be with the Lord Jesus November 2, 2019. Jonathan was born December 6, 1954 in Belleville IL, he was a wonderful son, father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend and will be terribly missed. He leaves behind his mother Roberta Fenton (Belleville), his son Micheal Stephens, husband Marcus Harris Pride, brothers Donny (Pat) Pride, Timothy (Maye) Bryant II, and Barron (Emily) Johnson. Sisters Angela Nelson, Marsha (Bruse) Gibson, Wendy Pride, and Julia (Gregory) Marion; four grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews that love him dearly. Preceeded in death by dad Willie Pride and sister Gloria Pride. Another big piece of our family puzzle is missing. Visitation: A Wake will be held 11am - 12 noon Friday November 8, 2019 at Serenity Memorial Chaple 3416 West Main Street Belleville IL, 62226 (618)233-6000. Funeral: will follow the wake at 12 moon at the funeral home chapel Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Memorial Chaple Belleville IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019
