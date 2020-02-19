Home

THORN- JoNell Thorn, nee Zimmerman, 93, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, December 8, 1926 in Scott City, MO, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL with Rob Morris Chapter #98 O.E.S. Service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
