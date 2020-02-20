|
JoNell Thorn JoNell Thorn, nee Zimmerman, 93, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, December 8, 1926 in Scott City, MO, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence in Belleville, IL. JoNell was a yard clerk for St. Louis Southwestern RR. She was a member with St. Matthew United Methodist Church, New Life Choir in Belleville, IL and Rob Morris Chapter #98 O.E.S. She volunteered at St. Paul Nursing Home Auxiliary, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Thrift Shop at St. Matthew. "God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not be. So HE put his arms around you and whispered "Come to ME". With a tearful eyes we watched you suffer and saw you fading away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best." She was preceded in death by her husband, Joshua "Pete" Thorn; son, Steven K. Thorn; parents, Francis and Mildred, nee Pierce, Zimmerman; sister, Billie Yettke; niece, Mary Ellen Adams. Surviving are her great nephews, Jason W. Lesko of Saint Louis, MO, Jack (Andrea Robinson) Lesko of Maryville, IL; great niece, Kelly Wells of Mt. Pleasant, SC; great-great nephew, Evan Avery, great great nieces, Kylee and Kiersten Lesko, and many other relatives. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Methodist Church -Belleville, IL, or Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL with Rob Morris Chapter #98 O.E.S. Service at 7:00 pm. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020