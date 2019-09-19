|
Jose Ochoa Jose M. Ochoa, age 83 of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Fairmont City, IL, born on June 11, 1936 in El Llano Michoacan, Mexico, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence. Jose was retired from RBF Interiors in St. Louis, MO. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria M. Ochoa; his parents, Amador Ochoa and Maria Sanchez; his sister, Guadalupe Maravilla; and his brother, Luis Ochoa. Jose is survived by his children, Amador Ochoa, Alejandro (Carmela) Ochoa, Josefina (Antonio) Hilario, Maria (Jose) Jimenez, Refugio Ochoa, Fernando (Anna) Ochoa, Soledad (Ramon) Gallegos, Elvira (Isais) Gallegos, Jose (Juana) Ochoa, Jesus (Maria) Ochoa, Lourdes (Raul) Ceja, Juan (Carolina) Ochoa and Rigo (Enedina) Ochoa; 49 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and 28 great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Rebecca (David) Barrera; and his brother, Hermerejildo Moreno. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ochoa Family and will be accepted at the mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held San Bruno Cemetery, El Llano Michoacan, Mexico.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019