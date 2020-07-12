1/2
Joseph and Nina Gerold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph & Nina Gerold Joseph Louis "Joe" Gerold Jr., 72, of Belleville, IL, born April 6, 1947, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Nina Marie Gerold, nee Jany, 74, of Belleville, IL, born July 19, 1945, in Chester, IL, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mercy Rehab & Care Center, Swansea, IL. Joe was an employee of the Secretary of State of Illinois, working in the DMV office for more than 30 years before his retirement. He was an avid trout fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors, working in his garden. Nina worked for St. Elizabeth's Hospital before her retirement. She enjoyed baking and canning and visiting with her great-grandson. They were united in marriage on July 10, 1965. They were preceded in death by their parents, Joseph Sr. and Margaret, nee Schlosser, Gerold, and Constantine and Alma, nee Davitz, Jany. Nina was preceded in death by two sisters, Genell Alma Mueth and Fern Marie Jany in infancy; three brothers, Dana (Danny) Jany, Earl Jany, and Russell Jany; and three brothers-in-law, Joseph Mueth, Ira Saxton, and Dave Parker. Surviving are their two sons, Joseph "Tony" (Tammy) Gerold of Belleville, IL, and Douglas Gerold of Smithton, IL; two grandsons, Dalton Gerold and Blake Gerold; a great-grandchild, Liam Gerold; Nina's sisters, Faye Parker of Paderborn, IL and Norma Saxton of Waterloo, IL; her two brothers, Cleve (Jean) Jany of Paderborn, IL, and Merle (Barb) Jany of Smithton, IL; her three sisters-in-law, Diane (Tom) Boschert of New Athens, IL, Dianne Jany of Paderborn, IL, and Jackie Jany of Union, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL. Standard CDC Guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Burial of cremains will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Paderborn, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved