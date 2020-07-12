Joseph & Nina Gerold Joseph Louis "Joe" Gerold Jr., 72, of Belleville, IL, born April 6, 1947, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Nina Marie Gerold, nee Jany, 74, of Belleville, IL, born July 19, 1945, in Chester, IL, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mercy Rehab & Care Center, Swansea, IL. Joe was an employee of the Secretary of State of Illinois, working in the DMV office for more than 30 years before his retirement. He was an avid trout fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors, working in his garden. Nina worked for St. Elizabeth's Hospital before her retirement. She enjoyed baking and canning and visiting with her great-grandson. They were united in marriage on July 10, 1965. They were preceded in death by their parents, Joseph Sr. and Margaret, nee Schlosser, Gerold, and Constantine and Alma, nee Davitz, Jany. Nina was preceded in death by two sisters, Genell Alma Mueth and Fern Marie Jany in infancy; three brothers, Dana (Danny) Jany, Earl Jany, and Russell Jany; and three brothers-in-law, Joseph Mueth, Ira Saxton, and Dave Parker. Surviving are their two sons, Joseph "Tony" (Tammy) Gerold of Belleville, IL, and Douglas Gerold of Smithton, IL; two grandsons, Dalton Gerold and Blake Gerold; a great-grandchild, Liam Gerold; Nina's sisters, Faye Parker of Paderborn, IL and Norma Saxton of Waterloo, IL; her two brothers, Cleve (Jean) Jany of Paderborn, IL, and Merle (Barb) Jany of Smithton, IL; her three sisters-in-law, Diane (Tom) Boschert of New Athens, IL, Dianne Jany of Paderborn, IL, and Jackie Jany of Union, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Paderborn, IL. Standard CDC Guidelines will be in place upon entrance. Burial of cremains will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Paderborn, IL.