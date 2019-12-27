|
Joseph Birkner Joseph Michael Birkner, 66, Lakeland - passed away December 23, 2019. Joe was born in Belleville, Illinois on March 27, 1953 to the late Vincent and June Birkner. He moved to Lakeland as a child. He worked in multiple states as an Industrial Project Manager. He was an avid golfer, Florida Gators fan and a man of service to others. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Phillips Birkner; son, Britt (Lindsay) Birkner; grandchildren, Addison and Zane; daughter, Kayla (Bryan) Hayes; brother, John (Kristy) Birkner; and sister, Mary (Greg) Rieger. In lieu of flowers donation will be accepted at Wilsonhouserecovery.org or Viste.org Visitation: will be Saturday, December 28, from 4:00 6:00 PM at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, Florida 33810. Service: will be held on at a future date to be determined at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 6400 N. Socrum Loop Rd. Lakeland. Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes & Serenity Gardens
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019