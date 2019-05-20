Joseph Braun Joseph W. Braun, 92, of rural Freeburg, IL, born February 6, 1927, in Hecker, IL, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mr. Braun was raised on the family farm near Hecker. As a young adult, he opened a jewelry store in Columbia IL, and then served in the U.S. army in the Korean war. Upon returning from Korea, he married the love of his life, Leona F. Sommer, and opened Braun's Jewelry store in downtown Belleville, IL. He then worked for many years at his brother's autobody repair shop, Braun Autobody, in Belleville. Mr. Braun was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Freeburg. He enjoyed spending time with his family on his farm near Freeburg, where he lived until the Lord called him home to be with Him. Mr. Braun was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eleanora, nee Schilling, Braun; his parents-in-law, Ferdinand and Emilie, nee Luebkemann, Sommer; five brothers, Albert Braun, Edwin Braun, Herman Braun, Peter Braun (infant), and Alexander Braun (infant); four sisters, Mary Lauer, Loretta Schmidt, Hildegard Cook, and Eleanora Braun (infant); eleven brothers-in-law, Milton Lauer, Orville Schmidt Sr, Kenneth Cook, Fred Sommer, Louie Sommer, Ferdinand Sommer, Rudolph Sommer, Arkell Bollmeier Sr, Charlie Behnken, Leonard Ohm, and Adolph Falkenhein; one sister-in-law, Helen Sommer; five nephews, Orville Schmidt Jr, Joseph Lauer, Wayne Behnken, Thomas Braun, and Nolan Falkenhein; and one niece, Cindy Whitehead. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Leona F., nee Sommer, Braun, whom he married on January 3, 1953, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, IL; one daughter, Deborah Kennett of Fairview Heights, IL; three sons, Robert Braun of Belleville, IL, Donald Braun of Freeburg, IL, and Michael Braun of Freeburg, IL; three grandchildren, Dayna (Kenneth) Ostempowski of Columbia, MO, Kimberly (Jason) Busiek of San Diego, CA, and Mathew (Emily) Kennett of New Richmond, WI; three great-grandchildren, Henry Kennett, Ella Kennett, and Leona Busiek; three sisters-in-law, Ella Falkenhein of Marissa, IL, Frieda Sommer of Marissa, IL, and Ruth Braun of St. Peters, MO; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary