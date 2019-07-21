Joe Brosman Joe W. Brosman, 86, of Maryville, Ill., born Sept. 27, 1932, in Martinsville, Ill., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Maryville, Ill. Preceding him in death were his daughter, Cynthia Jo "Cindy" Brosman Polka, who has been keeping his heavenly seat warm since March 2018; and his parents, Veris "Jack" Brosman and Nina nee Napier, Brosman. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Mary Ruth nee Hampsten, Brosman of Maryville, Ill., whom he married on Jan. 9, 1955; his furry babies, Rosie and Annie who gave him great joy; a brother in law and sister in law, Carrell and Brenda Hampsten of Greenup, Ill.; a son in law, Brian Polka, of Caseyville, Ill.; a grandson, Eric Polka (Brianna Rinehimer) of Collinsville, Ill., and a sweet great grandaughter, Everly Nicole Polka. Mr. Brosman was a corporal in the US Army and served in the Korean War. Upon finishing his enlistment terms, he came to work at the Granite City Army Depot until finding his career job at Union Electric. Joe had many talents and hobbies. He could "fix" anything, from cars and lawnmowers to his extensive little toy tractor collection. He was always taking something apart so he could put it back together, oftentimes better than new. In addition to having a "green thumb", he enjoyed hunting, farming, camping, and carpentry. Joe will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. Memorials may be made to Partners For Pets, PO Box 445, Troy, IL 62294. Service: There will be no Visitation. A private family gathering will honor his life at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 21, 2019