Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Collinsville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
SS Peter &Paul Catholic Church
Joseph Childress Joseph William "Joe" Childress, 70, of Collinsville, IL, born on June 21, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Liberty Village, Maryville, IL. Mr. Childress was a retired teacher. He was a graduate of Collinsville High School and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. After retirement he worked several part-time jobs. Joseph was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where he was a mass usher. He was an avid swing dancer, piano player and Cardinal baseball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary, nee Guaglio, Childress and a brother-in-law, Dan McAley, Jr. Surviving are two brothers, Gary Childress of Collinsville, IL and Mark (Shirley) Childress of Swansea, IL, sister, Mary "Sharon" McAley of Troy, IL,; two nephews, Dan (Carolyn) McAley III of Keyesport, IL and Patrick (Sommer) McAley of Troy, IL; nieces, Cheryl Childress and Holly Childress of St. Louis, MO and other great nieces and nephews along with great great-nieces and nephews Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or in the form of masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 22, 2019
