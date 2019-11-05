|
|
|
DESCHER- Joseph Alfred Descher, 76, died on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia in Columbia, IL. Visitation will be November 8, 2019, 9:00 am - 9:45 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10:00 am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, IL. Interment in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia, IL. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019