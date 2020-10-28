1/1
Joseph Edgar Lemp
1947 - 2020
May 27, 1947 - October 22, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Joseph E. Lemp, age 73 of Collinsville, IL, born on May 27, 1947 in E. St. Louis, Il, died October 22, 2020 at the Care Center at Center Grove, Edwardsville, IL.
Joe was a Vietnam veteran serving in the US Army. He worked in various capacities at local Bonanza and Ponderosa Restaurants for over 35 years. Joe was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal's fan, and an avid collector of baseball memorabilia, He had a passion for movies and television.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Edna Lemp; his brother Gregory Lemp; brother-in-law, Joseph Buck and a nephew, Mike Buck.
He is survived by his sisters Marilyn Buck of Collinsville, IL and Kathy (Paul) Dow of East Alton, IL; nephews Joe (Tammy) Buck of Troy, IL, Robert (Robin) Buck of Glen Carbon, IL and Ken Buck of Edwardsville, IL; his cousin, Bobby Hughes; niece Patty Anderson; and his lifelong and best friend Doug Ewen; and other loving family and friends.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, at Kassly Mortuary Chapel, Fairview Heights, IL.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Kassly Mortuary Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev Beverly Krieg officiating.
Funeral procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:15 PM for a 2:00 PM interment service with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
NOV
1
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
NOV
2
Interment
02:00 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
