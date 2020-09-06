1/1
Joseph Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Ford Joseph Christopher "J.C." Ford, 79, of Belleville, IL, born March 15, 1941, in Washington D.C., died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Four Fountains Convalescent Center, Belleville, IL. J.C. was an artist, musician, and world traveler. He loved the arts, and especially enjoyed acting. Mr. Ford lived in Champaign, IL for 45 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret, nee Wright, Ford; and his twin brother. Surviving are his wife, Elsie Patterson-Ford; five step-children; and 12 step- grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Elsie Patterson-Ford. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved