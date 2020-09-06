Joseph Ford Joseph Christopher "J.C." Ford, 79, of Belleville, IL, born March 15, 1941, in Washington D.C., died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Four Fountains Convalescent Center, Belleville, IL. J.C. was an artist, musician, and world traveler. He loved the arts, and especially enjoyed acting. Mr. Ford lived in Champaign, IL for 45 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret, nee Wright, Ford; and his twin brother. Surviving are his wife, Elsie Patterson-Ford; five step-children; and 12 step- grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Elsie Patterson-Ford. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at a later date.