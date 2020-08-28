Joseph Forys

FORYS - Joseph R. "Joey" Forys, 40, of Breese, passed away August 25, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese. Visitation 4-7pm Friday, August 28, 2020 and again on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 8:30-9am at Moss Funeral Home, Breese. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10am at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Breese. Interment in church cemetery. (Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass) Arrangements by Moss Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.