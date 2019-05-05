|
Joseph Gerold Jr. Joseph Louis "Joe" Gerold Jr., 72, of Belleville, IL, born April 6, 1947, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Gerold was an employee of the Secretary of State of Illinois, working in the DMV office for more than 30 years before his retirement. He was an avid trout fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors, working in his garden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Margaret, nee Schlosser, Gerold. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Nina, nee Jany, Gerold, whom he married on July 10, 1965; two sons, Joseph "Tony" (Tammy) Gerold of Belleville, IL, and Douglas Gerold of Smithton, IL; two grandsons, Dalton Gerold and Blake Gerold; and one great-grandchild, Liam. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Cremation services were held, and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 5, 2019