Joseph Stricker Joseph Hogan Stricker, Retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, 89, of O'Fallon, IL passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Joseph was a member of Central Church of Christ in O'Fallon, IL, Shiloh Eagles Aerie 545 in Shiloh, IL, Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois in East St. Louis, IL, and the Ainad Krazy Klowns. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret (nee Rohlfing) Stricker; wife, Patricia Stricker nee Gosnell; and siblings, William Stricker and Marion Custer. Surviving are his children, David Lee (Tracy) Stricker of Fairview Heights, IL, Mary "Sue" Susan (Mick) Coulson of Kearney, MO, and Linda Jo Hagarty of O'Fallon, IL; sister, Margaret Bishop of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Curtis N. Hagarty, Casey Skelton, Corey Hagarty, Jenna Gripp, Carly Glenn, and Abby Barker; and eight great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place #165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Services: Joseph will be buried at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.