Joseph "Joe" Cornelius Holder Joseph "Joe" Cornelius Holder, age 88, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was born on November 10, 1930 in Chaffee, MO, a son of the late Louis Holder and Ida (Stedham) Holder. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Navy from. On December 27, 1957, Joe married Shirley "Jean" Koesterer, the love of his life, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. Joe retired as Fire Chief from Granite City Fire Department, after thirty-five years of dedicated service. While Fire Chief Joe co-chaired with Steve Conkovich fundraising and construction of the Granite City War Memorial. Joe was very patriotic and proud of the service and sacrifice of the men and women of Granite City, his hometown. He was the former owner of Smokey Joe's in Pontoon Beach, IL. Joe was a hard worker his entire life, and he believed in helping anyone in need, no questions asked. Joe enjoyed watching Indy and NASCAR races. He also enjoyed watching old western movies and reading western novels. Joe was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan and still had fond memories of the Cardinal Football teams. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Joe loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family, especially being a grandpa. Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Holder; and by two sisters, Ruth King and Mildred Lance; brothers-in-law, Ray Koesterer and Robert "Gus" Koesterer. He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-two years, Jean Holder of Granite City, IL; loving daughters, Ann Holder, Karen Holder and Mary (Michael) Holder-Hart, all of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Robert Holder and Priscilla Holder, both of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to William Hart of Nashville, TN, Joseph Hart of Alton, IL, Thomas Hart of Granite City, IL, and Katie Hart of Granite City, IL; many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Memorial donations may be given to Holy Family Catholic Church. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Funeral: In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment willbe in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019