Joseph John Polich Sr. Joseph John Polich Sr., born Augut 13, 1937, died March 21, 2019. Joe was one of Belleville's most gifted athletes. The Belleville News-Democrat often referred to him as "Jumpin' Joe Polich" because of his basketball ability and agility. He set numerous baseketball and baseball records at Belleville Township High School, and was a member of several successful American Legion baseball teams. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean (Chadderton) Polich, who died March 20, 2019; and his parents, Joseph Charles Polich and Frances Mary (Galati) Polich. All were former Belleville residents. He is survived by a son, Joseph John Polich Jr.; a daughter, Cindy Polich King; two stepdaughters, Sandra Laustra and Michelle Diersen; four granddaughters, Kelsey King, Aubrey Polich, Madison Laustra and Tara Godwin; and two grandsons, Garrett Laustra and Brendan Diersen. Condolences may be expressed through Osceola Memory Gardens, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Rd., Kissimmee, Florida 34744, www.osceolamemgds.com. Services: A memorial service was held for both Joe and Mary Jean on March 27, 2019.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019