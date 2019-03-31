Home

Joseph John Polich Sr.


08/13/1937 - 03/21/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph John Polich Sr. Obituary
Joseph John Polich Sr. Joseph John Polich Sr., born Augut 13, 1937, died March 21, 2019. Joe was one of Belleville's most gifted athletes. The Belleville News-Democrat often referred to him as "Jumpin' Joe Polich" because of his basketball ability and agility. He set numerous baseketball and baseball records at Belleville Township High School, and was a member of several successful American Legion baseball teams. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean (Chadderton) Polich, who died March 20, 2019; and his parents, Joseph Charles Polich and Frances Mary (Galati) Polich. All were former Belleville residents. He is survived by a son, Joseph John Polich Jr.; a daughter, Cindy Polich King; two stepdaughters, Sandra Laustra and Michelle Diersen; four granddaughters, Kelsey King, Aubrey Polich, Madison Laustra and Tara Godwin; and two grandsons, Garrett Laustra and Brendan Diersen. Condolences may be expressed through Osceola Memory Gardens, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Rd., Kissimmee, Florida 34744, www.osceolamemgds.com. Services: A memorial service was held for both Joe and Mary Jean on March 27, 2019.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
