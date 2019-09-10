Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Klimas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Klimas Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Klimas Jr. Obituary
Joseph Klimas Jr. Joseph J. Klimas, Jr., 90, of Freeburg, IL, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Lebanon, TN. Mr. Klimas was a United States Army veteran and retired from the Dial Corporation. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Sportsmen's Club, both in Freeburg, IL. Mr. Klimas loved golfing, fishing, and playing cards with his family and friends. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta Francis, nee Whitson, Klimas; his parents, Joseph John Sr., and Catherine, nee Evers, Powell; and three brothers, Kenny Klimas, Duke Klimas and Richard Powell. Surviving are his children, Guy (Annette) Klimas of Freeburg, IL, Jackie (James) Moses of Chapel Hill, TN, Sherry Youngs of Murfreesboro, TN, and Keith (Francine) Klimas of St. Charles, MO; five grandchildren, Lindsay (Anthony) Sander, Joel Klimas, Mathew (Heather) Moses, Kaitlyn (CJ) Jones, and Kyler Klimas; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Aria, and Aiden Sander, and Braden and Layla Moses; a sister, Estella, nee Powell, Bernard of California; and many foster children. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Protestant Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now