Joseph Klimas Jr. Joseph J. Klimas, Jr., 90, of Freeburg, IL, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Lebanon, TN. Mr. Klimas was a United States Army veteran and retired from the Dial Corporation. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Sportsmen's Club, both in Freeburg, IL. Mr. Klimas loved golfing, fishing, and playing cards with his family and friends. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta Francis, nee Whitson, Klimas; his parents, Joseph John Sr., and Catherine, nee Evers, Powell; and three brothers, Kenny Klimas, Duke Klimas and Richard Powell. Surviving are his children, Guy (Annette) Klimas of Freeburg, IL, Jackie (James) Moses of Chapel Hill, TN, Sherry Youngs of Murfreesboro, TN, and Keith (Francine) Klimas of St. Charles, MO; five grandchildren, Lindsay (Anthony) Sander, Joel Klimas, Mathew (Heather) Moses, Kaitlyn (CJ) Jones, and Kyler Klimas; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Aria, and Aiden Sander, and Braden and Layla Moses; a sister, Estella, nee Powell, Bernard of California; and many foster children. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Protestant Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019