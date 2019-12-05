|
Joseph Kreher Joseph C. Kreher Sr., 85, of Freeburg, IL, born April 1, 1934, in Paderborn, IL, died, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mr. Kreher was a fourth-generation farmer of a German immigrant and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. He was preceded in death by a son, Edward L. Kreher; his parents, Edward G. and Mathilda, nee Maurer, Kreher; three sisters, Cecilia (Arthur) Schaefer, Marie (John) Mueth, Ethel (Fred) Voegele; and two brothers, Clyde O. Kreher and Bertram Kreher. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Evelyn, nee Kehrer, Kreher whom he married on April 4, 1956; two sons, Joseph Jr. (Patti) Kreher and Kenneth (Lori) Kreher, both of Freeburg, IL; a daughter-in-law, Betty Kreher of Waterloo, IL; seven grandchildren, Eric (Stacey) Kreher, Brian (Catherine) Kreher, Julia (Scott) Baltz, Daniel J. Kreher, Dr. Kelli Kreher (fiancé Andrew Rocco), Amy (Scott) Crean, and Blake Kreher; six great-grandchildren, Avery, Hudson, and Brock Baltz, Edward Kreher, and Louis and Hattie Jo Crean; three sisters, Esther E. Eckart of Hecker, IL, Ruth S. Speichinger of Millstadt, IL, and Estelle B. Mueth of Paderborn, IL; two sisters-in-law, AnnaMae Kreher of Waterloo, IL, EthelMae Kreher of New Athens, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic School. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019