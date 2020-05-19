Joseph Martinez
MARTINEZ - Joseph "Jitter" E. Martinez, 81, passed away May 13, 2020, at his resience. He was born on December 2, 1938, in Alton. Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a carcade visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy, we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time. A private graveside service, will be at Bethalto United Methodist Church in Bethalto.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 19, 2020.
