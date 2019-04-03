Home

Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Joseph O. McKnight Joseph McKnight, 85, of East Carondelet, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born January 29, 1934, in Casey, Arkansas, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his residence. Joseph was preceded in death by a son, Fred McKnight; his parents, Olen and Marie, nee Gist, McKnight; a brother, Leon McKnight; two sisters, Edith Kennedy and Mary Scudder; a grandson, Cody Northington; and a great granddaughter, Shelby McKnight. Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Allie "Squeaky" McKnight, nee Tyner; two sons, Tim McKnight of Nashville, IL and Jimmy (Charlotte) McKnight of East Carondelt, IL; a daughter-in-law, Janet McKnight of New Minden, IL; three brothers, Albert McKnight of Arkansas, Danny (Carol) McKnight of Arkansas and Richard McKnight of Bourbon, MO; four sisters, Linda Cook, Shirley (Allen) Hodges, Ruby (J.C.) Frost, and Ivy Pippenger, all of Arkansas; 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; two special nieces and care givers, Kathy Hearty of East Carondelet, IL and Ann Honse of O'Fallon, MO; He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Guiding Light Church in East Carondelt, IL. Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019
