Joseph Miller Joseph L. Miller, 67, of Caseyville, IL, born September 12, 1952 in Carbondale, IL passed away June 26, 2020 in Maryville, IL. Mr. Miller retired in 2012 after working 28 years as a Highway Maintainer with the Illinois Dept. of Transportation. Prior to that, he drove tour groups cross-country. Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of VFW Post #5691 in Collinsville; East Lodge #504 A.F. & A.M.; and Ainad Shriners where he was active with the Provost Guard Unit. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, camping, hunting, bowling, playing poker, golfing, Blues Hockey, and the Denver Broncos. One of his greatest passions was motorcycles. Accordingly, he and his wife Cindy traveled by motorcycle in all 50 states! Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Mary Jo, nee Scales, Downs; his riding buddies, Ron Searls and Don Yurgec; and his four-legged buddy, Daisy. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Cindy, nee Allgire, Miller; two daughters, Laura (Brian) Barr and Jody (Nick) Yarber, a granddaughter, Allyson Barr; two grandsons, Bentley and Abel Yarber; his riding buddies, Deb Searls and Kathy Yurgec; as well as numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name are requested to VFW Post #1117, 415 N. Long St., Caseyville, IL 62232. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
Service: Per Joe's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of his Life is pending at a later date. Lake View Funeral Home was entrusted to his care.