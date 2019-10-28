|
Joseph "Sandy" Minor Jr. Joseph E. "Sandy" Minor, Jr., age 82, of Belleville, IL, born on March 10, 1937 in East St. Louis, IL, died on October 25, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his beloved family. The former longtime owner operator of Minor Construction, Sandy was also the first building inspector for the City of Fairview Heights, IL. He was a long-time member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL and a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity in Lee County, Florida. A skilled wood craftsman, he was very proud of making the crosier for then Bishop Wilton Gregory. Sandy was devoted to his family and was most happy with the arrival of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His friends and neighbors will remember him as a constant example of Christian love and kindness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Edward and Virginia Mae, nee Connely, Minor, Sr.; and his son-in-law, Steve Menke. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith Ann, nee Klimas, Minor; his children, Suzie (Jeff) Frailey, Peggy Menke, and Joe (Angie ) Minor; his seven grandchildren, Eric (Emily) Sackett, Jessica (Dave) Ledbetter, Alison (Ryan) Coates, Matt (Sheri) Menke, Alex Menke, Austin Minor, and Dylan Minor; nine great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Max, Travis, Jillian, Nolan, Harper, Alexa, Isabella, and Maddox; and two sisters, Linda Havlin and Pat (Bob) Jackson. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice of Alton, IL or to St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Service: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL, with Father Jim Nall officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 28, 2019