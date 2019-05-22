Joseph Pieron Joseph James "J.J." Pieron, 95, of Murphysboro passed away at 11:55pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019. J.J. was born January 8, 1924 in Murphysboro a son to the late Joe A. and Mildred (Tucker) Pieron. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheat Edna Maxine Baker on July 7, 1946 in Murphysboro; Maxine preceded him in death on November 5, 2011. J.J. graduated M.T.H.S. Class of 42 and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro. He entered the Army Air Force as a private in 1942 and saw duty across North Africa, Italy, Turkey, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Iran, Eritria, and India. J.J. also so saw active duty in the Korean War and retired as a reservist from the military in 1980 as a Colonel in the U.S.A.F. J.J. served for 30 plus years in public education retiring in 1984 as Superintendent of Schools, Bunker Hill, Illinois,. Other memberships or work history includes Murphysboro Alderman Ward 5, Deacon of Murphysboro First Baptist Church, Murphysboro Masonic Lodge No. 498, American Legion Post #127, Murphysboro V.F.W., Air Force Association, Reserve Officer Association, and the Retired Officers Association. He loved woodworking, traveling, and sports, especially football, having played center for the Red Devils and after WW II, four years of S.I.U. Saluki Varsity football. Survivors include one son, Joseph L. Pieron of Centralia, IL, one daughter Janice R. Luecking of Murphysboro, five grandchildren, Nicole R. (Troy) Griswold of Murphysboro, Brandon (Michelle) Pieron of Carlyle, IL, Andrea J. (Dan) Schimpf of St. Louis, MO, Kristen L. (Nathan) Halsey of Clarksville, TN, Alex (Samantha) Luecking of Murphysboro, and he is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren plus beloved nieces and nephew. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his step-mother Bernadine (Will) Pieron and a daughter-in-law Brenda Pieron. To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com Service: Funeral services will be at 11am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro, Pastor Charles Allen of the Elm Street Baptist Church will officiate; burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 5 to 8pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 and from 8am until the hour of services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are encouraged and may be made to the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro, Murphysboro A.F& A.M. Masonic Lodge # 498 and will be accepted at the funeral home. Crawshaw Funeral Homes.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary