Joseph Powers
1976 - 2020
Joseph Powers
October 10, 1976 - October 21, 2020
Edina, Missouri - Joseph Lee Powers, age 44, of Edina, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 near Durham, MO. He was born October 10, 1976, in Belleville, IL, the son of Dennis Lee and Janet Lee Reeves Powers. He was united in marriage to Tara Denise Walker in the Newark Christian Church in Newark, MO on July 31, 1999.
Surviving are his wife Tara Powers of Edina, MO, his parents, Dennis and Janet Powers of Collinsville, IL, four children, Brandi (Billy) Green of Walnut Ridge, AR, Steven Powers of Edina, MO, Harley Powers of Edina, MO, and Dylan Powers of Edina, MO, one sister Michelle (Toby) Owens of Fairmont City, IL, a lifelong best friend and brother Justin Boulch of Mt. Olive, IL, two grandchildren Lola and Leia Green and a granddaughter soon to make her appearance Luna Green, several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and brothers and sisters-in-law, David Walker of Newark, MO, Ricky Walker of Newark, MO, Melissa Marshall of Columbia, MO, and Jennifer Walker of St. Louis, MO. Joseph was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Margaret Reeves, and Otho Ray and Jeanette Powers, mother and father-in-law Stevens and Jessie Walker, one uncle Douglas Powers and one cousin Steven Reeves.
Joseph graduated from Collinsville High School in Collinsville, IL. He was employed for the past sixteen years at Titan Wheel in Quincy, IL. Joseph enjoyed collecting anything 80's related, beer signs, Star Trek memorabilia. He loved all kinds of music especially classic rock and old country. Joseph loved to do things with his family, he was a family man. He and his family did everything together.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 12 noon till time of services at 2 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Family and may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel - Edina
OCT
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel - Edina
Funeral services provided by
Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel - Edina
408 East Morgan St.
Edina, MO 63537
(660) 397-2233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

2 entries
October 23, 2020
Aunt Janet and Uncle Dennis..I'm so sorry It truly broke my heart to hear about Joey. I know there is no words to describe your heartache Joey was a good person and from the time we was kids he always had a beautiful heart , always smiling, respectful and kind.. He will always be loved and missed I pray God wraps his arms around you all and gives you his comfort. Rest Easy Cousin ❤ Kellie
Kellie Warren
Family
October 22, 2020
Dennis and Janet...Im absolutely lost for words, May the good Lord comfort and give you both strength. Joey will always be remembered. May God bless you all.
Ronette Dusky
Friend
