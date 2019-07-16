Joseph Prelitz Joseph Paul Prelitz, age 97, of Belleville, IL, born in East Saint Louis, IL on February 16, 1922, died at his residence in Belleville, IL on Sunday July 14, 2019. Joseph was a Millwright and later a Foreman at Pfizer Inc. in East Saint Louis for over 40 years. He was also a United States Army Veteran in World War II. Joseph enjoyed gardening and Cardinal baseball. He is preceded in death by the late Velda (nee Davies) Prelitz. He is also preceded by six sisters and one brother; Paul Prelitz, Berry Balcewicz, Ann Willis, Helen Gailius, Mary Koenig, Katherine Prelitz and Frances Harber. Joseph is survived by his two daughters, Linda Holt of Belleville, IL and Barb Pruckler of Littleton, CO; his grandson Kirk (Dana) Waters of Swansea, IL; his great-grandchildren Brittany Waters, Markus Waters, Hayley (Josh) Poole, and Grant Waters; and his great-great-grandchildren Brody, Braxton and Abel. Joseph is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Services will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 16, 2019