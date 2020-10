RODRIGUEZ- Joseph "Babe" Rodriguez, 97 of Troy, IL, formerly of Fairmont City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation will be 9-11am on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 11am following the visitation with Rev. Mark Howell officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Buck Road Cemetery.



