Joseph Rojas
1942 - 2020
January 14, 1942 - November 29, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Joseph R. Rojas Jr. 78 of Granite City passed Sunday November 29, 2020 at Anderson Hospital .
The Granite City native born January 14, 1942 son of the late Jose R. Rojas and Catherine Martinez Rojas.
Preceded by his wife Mary Penelope Brackett Rojas and daughter Monica Rojas.
Survived by children Jeffrey and wife Janice Rojas of Glen Carbon and Mary Kathryn Menke of Kirkwood Mo. Granddaughters Chianne Marlow and Samatha Rojas great-granddaughter Kenlee Marlow. Also, brothers Ralph, Richard, Ronald and sisters: Rita, Rosalee, Roberta, and Racquel.
Joe was a member of the Granite City Elks, Moose, Eagles, American Legion, St. Mary's Booster's Holy family Catholic Church. Returning home from the U.S. Air Force (1961 /1964) as an Airman 2nd he became a barber at "Captains Clipper" for many years.
Graveside service 1 pm Tuesday December 8, 2020 Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois.
Arrangement by Saksa Mateer Funeral Home


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home
210 North Kansas Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-7577
November 30, 2020
Joe had a big heart and a welcoming soul. May bless him and those who loved him.
Dave Harrington
Family
