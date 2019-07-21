Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows
Belleville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:15 AM
Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Schindler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Schindler


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Schindler Obituary
Joseph Schindler Joseph E. Schindler, 96, of Swansea, IL, born December 19, 1922, in Belleville, IL, died, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Schindler was an aircraft maintenance supervisor at Scott Air Force Base before his retirement. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, the Swansea Improvement Association and the VFW # 5165. Mr. Schindler, a United States Marine Corp veteran, served his country in World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret K., nee Welsch, Schindler, whom he married on April 28, 1948, and who died on March 9, 2005; three brothers, Fred, Msgr. Clement, and Raymond Schindler; and four sisters, Loretta Witt, Mildred (Joe) Reeb, Dolores Geolat, and Dorothy (Paul Jean) Christophe. Surviving are his children, Richard (Christy) Schindler of Edwardsville, IL, Deborah (Michael) Bietsch of Columbia, MO, Diane (Tim) McHugh of Belleville, IL, and Steve (Michelle) Schindler of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, Jason Schindler, Kayla Mitchener, Matthew Bietsch, Andrew Bietsch, Lori Bietsch, Kyle McHugh, Kaitlin McHugh, Kelsey McHugh and Meghan Schindler; six great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Norman Geolat of Belleville, IL, a sister-in-law, Helen Smith, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL, or to the VFW #5165. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 10 to 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. with Rev. Joseph Ferraioli, OMI, officiating. Entombment with military honors will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now