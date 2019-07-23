Joseph Schindler Joseph E. Schindler, 96, of Swansea, IL, born December 19, 1922, in Belleville, IL, died, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Schindler was an aircraft maintenance supervisor at Scott Air Force Base before his retirement. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, the Swansea Improvement Association and the VFW # 5165. Mr. Schindler, a United States Marine Corp veteran, served his country in World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret K., nee Welsch, Schindler, whom he married on April 28, 1948, and who died on March 9, 2005; three brothers, Fred, Msgr. Clement, and Raymond Schindler; and four sisters, Loretta Witt, Mildred (Joe) Reeb, Dolores Geolat, and Dorothy (Paul Jean) Christophe. Surviving are his children, Richard (Christy) Schindler of Edwardsville, IL, Deborah (Michael) Bietsch of Columbia, MO, Diane (Tim) McHugh of Belleville, IL, and Steve (Michelle) Schindler of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, Jason Schindler, Kayla Mitchener, Matthew Bietsch, Andrew Bietsch, Lori Bietsch, Kyle McHugh, Kaitlin McHugh, Kelsey McHugh and Meghan Schindler; six great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Norman Geolat of Belleville, IL, a sister-in-law, Helen Smith, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL, or to the VFW #5165. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 10 to 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Esquiline Apartment Community Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Joseph Ferraioli, OMI, officiating. Entombment with military honors will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019