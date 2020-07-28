Joseph Schirmer

Joseph R. Schirmer Joseph 'Joe" R. Schirmer, 87, of Steeleville, Illinois, passed away at 2:25 pm, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. He was born to the late John W. and Caroline (nee Springel) Schirmer on December 20, 1932 in Chester, Illinois. Joe married Ruby M. Helmers on April 27, 1957 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wine Hill, Illinois He had worked as a truck driver for the Teamster Local #50 for 33 years and had also worked for 15 years at Southwestern Illinois College in the maintenance department until his retirement. Joe was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Chester, Illinois. He was also a member of the Altar Guild at church. Joe enjoyed playing music, hunting and fishing. He loved to spend time with his family. Survivors: Wife: Ruby Schirmer Steeleville, IL; 3 Daughters: Patricia (Michael) Seibel Shiloh, IL; Rhonda (Art) Risavy Edwardsville, IL; Connie Jo (Brent) Herrmann Millstadt, IL; 4 Grandchildren: Owen (Michele) Seibel O'Fallon, IL; Lacy (Brandan) Eddy O'Fallon, IL; Jack Herrmann Millstadt, IL; A.J. Risavy Edwardsville, IL; 9 Great Grandchildren: Payton Seibel, Addison Seibel, Olivia Seibel, Alex Fulton, Kyle Fulton, Chase Fulton, Eliza Eddy, Evelyn Eddy and Natalie Eddy 1 Brother: William "Bill" (Mary Ann) Schirmer 1 Sister: Clara Hall 1 Sister-in-law: Carrel Schirmer Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends Joseph was preceded in Death by his Parents, 4 Brothers; Albert (Laverne) Schirmer, Rev. Bertram (Betty) Schirmer, John (Sue) Schirmer and Paul Schirmer, 1 Sister Marion House Douglas and 1 Brother-in-law Warren Hall Memorials can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
St. John's Radio Fund To view this obituary and sign the register book visit www.wpfh.net
Funeral: Service 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 St. John Lutheran Church, Chester, Illinois Rev. Timothy Sims officiating. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery Chester, Illinois Visitation: will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 5:00 pm 8:00 pm at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, Illinois and again on Wednesday 9:00 am 10:00 am St. John Lutheran Church, Chester, Illinois. Pechacek Funeral Homes