Joseph Allen Siegfried Joseph Siegfried, 66, of Evansville, Illinois, passed away March 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born to Lloyd and Alice (nee Schuhmacher) Siegfried on October 28, 1952 in Red Bud, Illinois. Joseph was a farmer and a member of the Randolph County Farm Bureau. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #1952 and was an avid trivia player. Joseph was a football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He was also of the Catholic Faith. Joseph is survivored by his mother Alice Siegfried; two sibilings; Jeri Siegfried and Jeffrey (Melissa) Siegfried; three Nephews & one Niece: Brandon, Emma, Jake and Adam Siegfried and three aunts LaVerne Knott, Marlene Siegfried and Bernice Schuhmacher. Along with many cousins and Friends. He is preceeded in death by his father, one sister; Jan Elizabeth Siegfried and one brother; John Siegfried. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic School. Visitation: will be from 57pm, Monday March 11, 2019 and again Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 9:30 am 10:45 am at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. Funeral: Mass will start at 11am Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the St. John Baptist Church, Red Bud, IL with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery Evansville, IL. Arrangements handled by PECHACEK FUNERAL HOMES, Red Bud, IL.

