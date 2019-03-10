Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home
1340 W Market St
Red Bud, IL 62278
(618) 282-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Siegfried
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Siegfried

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Siegfried Obituary
Joseph Allen Siegfried Joseph Siegfried, 66, of Evansville, Illinois, passed away March 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born to Lloyd and Alice (nee Schuhmacher) Siegfried on October 28, 1952 in Red Bud, Illinois. Joseph was a farmer and a member of the Randolph County Farm Bureau. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #1952 and was an avid trivia player. Joseph was a football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He was also of the Catholic Faith. Joseph is survivored by his mother Alice Siegfried; two sibilings; Jeri Siegfried and Jeffrey (Melissa) Siegfried; three Nephews & one Niece: Brandon, Emma, Jake and Adam Siegfried and three aunts LaVerne Knott, Marlene Siegfried and Bernice Schuhmacher. Along with many cousins and Friends. He is preceeded in death by his father, one sister; Jan Elizabeth Siegfried and one brother; John Siegfried. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic School. Visitation: will be from 57pm, Monday March 11, 2019 and again Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 9:30 am 10:45 am at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. Funeral: Mass will start at 11am Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the St. John Baptist Church, Red Bud, IL with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery Evansville, IL. Arrangements handled by PECHACEK FUNERAL HOMES, Red Bud, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now