Joseph H. Sinovic Joseph H. Sinovic, age 53, of Belleville, IL, born on September 16, 1965 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. Joseph was a retired journeyman ironworker. He was a brother in the Brotherhood of Ironworkers Local #392 in East St. Louis, IL. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Alex James "AJ" Berreman. Joseph is survived by his daughters, Deanna Sinovic (fianc‚, Josh Vance) of Fairview Heights, IL and Lindsey (Mark) Bauer of Millstadt, IL; his grandsons, Michael Joseph Sinovic, Nathan Bultman III, Thomas Bauer and Rex Bauer; his mother, Mary "Boots" Sinovic of Fairview Heights, IL; his siblings, Linda (George) Rauth of St. Louis, MO, Diana (Jeff) Derrington of St. Louis, MO, Mary Ann "Mimi" (Tim) Moore of Smithton, IL, Jimbo (Connie) Sinovic of Shiloh, IL, Chrissy Sinovic of Ballwin, MO, John (Trish) Sinovic of Indianapolis, IN and Tommy Sinovic of Rochester, MI; and his Godmother, Patsi Padgett of Belleville, IL. Joseph is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to give special acknowledgment to all who helped him along his journey. Specifically, we would like to thank the doctors and staff at Cedar Ridge in Lebanon that treated him and his family with kindness and dignity. Joe really loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who brought out the best side of him. Memorials are preferred to or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Memorial Visitation: will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary,Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Memorial Service: will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Deacon Tom Powers officiating. A private burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL at a later date.



