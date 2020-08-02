1/
Joseph Snyder
SNYDER- Joseph Eugene "Joe" Snyder, 75, of Glen Carbon, Illinois and formerly of Collegeville, Pennsylvania passed away at 2:17 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020. In celebration of his life, a visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Bob Jallas as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
