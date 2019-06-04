|
|
|
JOSEPH SOMMERS- Joseph J. "Tony" Sommers, age 88, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Visitation will be June 5, 2019 from 9-10:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton. Knights of Columbus Council #2932 Third Degree will hold their service at 10:15 a.m., followed by the Fourth Degree Bishop Althoff Assembly #193 chalice service. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be June 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 4, 2019
Read More