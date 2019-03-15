|
Joseph Unger Jr. Joseph Unger Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn R. "Jackie" Unger (nee Butts); dear father of Debra (Bab) Njai, Daniel (Linda) Unger, Deanna (Jeff) Adam and David (Joan) Unger; our dear brother-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Joseph was a proud Marine Corps Korean War veteran. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, March 18, 11:30 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m KUTIS FUNERAL HOME, Mehlville, MO
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019