Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Joseph Unger Jr. Joseph Unger Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn R. "Jackie" Unger (nee Butts); dear father of Debra (Bab) Njai, Daniel (Linda) Unger, Deanna (Jeff) Adam and David (Joan) Unger; our dear brother-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Joseph was a proud Marine Corps Korean War veteran. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, March 18, 11:30 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m KUTIS FUNERAL HOME, Mehlville, MO
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019
