Joseph Verbeck Joseph Edward Verbeck, 82, of O'Fallon, IL., born August 4, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL., passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital in Shiloh, IL. Joe was a supervisor with Union Electric for 42 years. Many of Joseph's accomplishments came from being a professional fisherman. He began fishing tournaments in 1967 when Bassmasters (B.A.S.S.) was established. In 1968, he placed 20th in the All American Bass Tournament at Lake Sam Raburn. In 1969, he won Lake Seminole 1st place and Big Bass. While competing with Bass Casters Association (B.C.A.) in 1973 he was the National Champion and was named Champion of Champions. In 1974, he won the National Bass Tournament 1st place at Bull Shoals. In 1975 he had the honor of meeting and fishing with President Gerald Ford's son Steven Ford. In the late 70's he was selected to fish against a Cuban team of fisherman in Cuba, with 13 other American pros and won a silver and bronze medal. He was the co-founder and life member of Illinois Bass Anglers Association (I.B.A.A.) and served as President from 1971-1973. He was also Mr. Bass in 1982, 1983, and 1985. He was a National team member of Evinrude. He was also a National team member of Bass Cat and was the first recipient of a Bass Cat boat in Illinois. He was a Bass Cat Boat rep and National team member from 1974-1998. He fished the FLW and Red Man circuits and was a Pro Staff for Hold-Um Products. In addition to fishing, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Joseph married Janet Coomes on September 15, 1957 and together they had three children. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry Eugene Verbeck and Mary Verbeck (nee Foley); brothers, Gene Verbeck, Jerry Verbeck and Bill Verbeck; brother-in-law, Roger Coomes and sister-in-law's, Corinna Verbeck and Mary Ann Verbeck. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Janet Verbeck; son, Jason (Jaime) Verbeck; daughters, Jody Verbeck and Gina (Jim) Scrivner; grandchildren, Albert, Jansen, Haylee and Joseph; brother, Charles "Butch" Verbeck; brother-in-law, William "Bill" Coomes; sister-in-law's, Betty (Frank) Barbarotta, Marcia (Robert) Hayes, Paulette Verbeck and Shirley Verbeck; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McKendree University Bass Fishing Team. All donations will be used by the team for Bassmaster and FLW Collegiate Tournament travel expenses, helping young anglers to live their dreams by having the opportunity to pursue bass all across our great nation. Each year the team travels to over twenty events from as far south as Texas to as far north as northern Minnesota. Additional condolences may be offered online at LakeViewFuneralHm.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208. Funeral: Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208. Interment will immediately follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.



