VOTOUPAL JR. - Joseph Richard Votoupal Jr., 86, of Madison, IL, passed away October 16, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will be 5-8pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 10am Monday, October 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019