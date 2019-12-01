|
|
Joseph Whitworth Joseph A. Whitworth, age 42 of Alhambra, IL, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. He was born on April 25, 1977, in Highland, IL, the son of Danny and Donna (nee Lockhart) Whitworth. On April 09, 2010, he married Nancy L. Bolen who survives in Alhambra, IL. Joe was born in Highland, IL and grew up in Alhambra. He was a 1995 graduate of Highland High School. He worked at Safe Supply in Highland, then as an Apprentice Plumber for 2 years. He then started doing Machinist work. He currently owned J.W. Performance building ITPA tractor pulling engines. Joe loved anything to do with horsepower and racing. He enjoyed watching movies, baseball Cardinals, watching football and cooking. Survivors include parents Danny E. Whitworth, Alhambra, IL, Donna F. Lockhart, New Dougals, IL, maternal grandmother Ruth E. Lockhart, Litchfield, IL, wife Nancy L. Whitworth nee Bolen, Alhambra, IL; 2 sons Logan A. Whitworth, Iuka, IL, Eli J. Whitworth, Iuka, IL; step-son Ty (Amanda) Wesbrook, Atlanta, GA; step-daughter Brittany (CJ) Miller, Mascoutah, IL, brother Michael E. (Barb) Whitworth, New Dougals, IL; step grandchildren, Myka Wesbrook, Landyn Wesbrook, Hunter Wesbrook, Jayden Miller, Kale Miller, Abram Miller, along with many Aunts Uncles and Cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to To the Family. Service: Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL . Private funeral service will be at Dauderman Mortuary with Pastor John Mindrup officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL. Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019