Joseph Wilshire Joseph Henry Wilshire, age 62, of Waterloo, Ill., born February 16, 1958, the fifth of six sons to Robert and Dorothy Wilshire, passed away August 29, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital, following a brief and sudden illness. Growing up in Collinsville, Ill., he attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and Church, graduating from Collinsville High School Class of 1976. He attended Belleville Area College from 1980-83, acquiring tool and die and machinist skills. He was formerly employed with Steuby Manufacturing and APC Enterprises, and was currently employed at Stroco Manufacturing in Hazelwood, Mo. Joe enjoyed camping and being outdoors, and he attended Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy, nee Reeb, Wilshire. Surviving are his wife Judith, nee Smith, Wilshire of Waterloo; children Justin (Sarah) Veres, Joel Veres, and Julie Veres. He was a loving grandfather to Dylan Veres, Eric Wills, Parker Wills, Harper Veres, Camryn Veres, and Issac Weigel; beloved brother to John (Sadie) Wilshire, Jim (Linda) Wilshire, Jerry (Jeannie) Wilshire, Jeff (Kathy) Wilshire, and Jay (Chris) Wilshire. Joe was a great uncle to Brandye Mazdra, Michael Wilshire, Kelly Smith, Heather Kish, Ryan Wilshire, Tony Wilshire, Patrick Wilshire, and Alex Wilshire, and was a loving cousin to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Alzheimer's Association
, and will be accepted at the funeral home. O nline condolences and memories may be posted, and a photo tribute may be viewed at www.wfh-ofallon.com
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 8 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, and from 12:30 2 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are required, and attendance is limited to 25 people at a time; please be patient. Funeral Service: A private family service will be held, with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Wolfersberger Funeral Home