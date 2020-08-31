1/1
Joseph Wilshire
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Wilshire Joseph Henry Wilshire, age 62, of Waterloo, Ill., born February 16, 1958, the fifth of six sons to Robert and Dorothy Wilshire, passed away August 29, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital, following a brief and sudden illness. Growing up in Collinsville, Ill., he attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and Church, graduating from Collinsville High School Class of 1976. He attended Belleville Area College from 1980-83, acquiring tool and die and machinist skills. He was formerly employed with Steuby Manufacturing and APC Enterprises, and was currently employed at Stroco Manufacturing in Hazelwood, Mo. Joe enjoyed camping and being outdoors, and he attended Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy, nee Reeb, Wilshire. Surviving are his wife Judith, nee Smith, Wilshire of Waterloo; children Justin (Sarah) Veres, Joel Veres, and Julie Veres. He was a loving grandfather to Dylan Veres, Eric Wills, Parker Wills, Harper Veres, Camryn Veres, and Issac Weigel; beloved brother to John (Sadie) Wilshire, Jim (Linda) Wilshire, Jerry (Jeannie) Wilshire, Jeff (Kathy) Wilshire, and Jay (Chris) Wilshire. Joe was a great uncle to Brandye Mazdra, Michael Wilshire, Kelly Smith, Heather Kish, Ryan Wilshire, Tony Wilshire, Patrick Wilshire, and Alex Wilshire, and was a loving cousin to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Alzheimer's Association, and will be accepted at the funeral home. O nline condolences and memories may be posted, and a photo tribute may be viewed at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 8 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, and from 12:30 2 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are required, and attendance is limited to 25 people at a time; please be patient. Funeral Service: A private family service will be held, with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Wolfersberger Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved